Emergency Trailer: A Dark College Comedy With A Timely Edge

It's a premise that was already timely in 2018, but four years later, a narrative built around finding a solution to an emergency without calling the police is more relevant than ever. "The cops are not gonna listen," Sean says when he, Kunle, and their roommate Carlos ("Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" actor Sebastian Chacon) stumble upon what seems to be a passed out partier in their home. "They're just gonna come in here and see three brown guys hanging over this little white girl."

As dead serious as the issues of police brutality and racism are, "Ambulance" looks like it'll mostly take the form of a college comedy, albeit one with a dark premise. It's one of those one-wild-night stories, only the wild night in question involves trying to get this stranger to a hospital without alerting the police, all while her sister, Maddy ("Girl Meets World" actress Sabrina Carpenter) attempts to track her down.

/Film's own Sundance review for the film, written by Ethan Anderton, explains that the movie skillfully juggles its comedy and the underlying intensity, saying that "K.D. Da'Vila's script and Carey Williams' direction carefully balances sharply funny dialogue and multiple mishaps brought about by a stressful situation with a sense of dramatic urgency that never feels undercut by the comedy."

"Emergency" will be available in select theaters on May 20, 2022, and will stream on Prime Video beginning on May 27, 2022.