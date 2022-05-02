The Freak Brothers Renewed For Season 2, Tubi's First-Ever Renewal

"Dope will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no dope."

- Freewheelin' Franklin, from "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers" (1971)

Based on Gilbert Shelton's stoner-centric underground comix tentpole, "The Freak Brothers" debuted on Tubi in November of 2021, one of only a handful of shows and movies to debut on the Fox Corporation-owned streaming service. According to a report in Variety today, "The Freak Brothers," which was created by Courtney Solomon, Alan R. Cohen, and Alan Freedland, has been renewed for a second season, marking Tubi's first renewal ever.

The animated series takes the characters from the original comics — Freewheelin' Franklin Freek (Woody Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (John Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Pete Davidson), and their talking cat (Tiffany Haddish) — but displaces them into the modern day. After smoking a particularly strong strain of marijuana, the Freaks fall into a coma and awaken in 2021 to face modern weed culture and other fineries of the 21st century they find baffling.