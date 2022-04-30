The Stephen King Rejection That Led To A Famous Horror Video Game

Even though King ultimately decided not to work with Williams and her team for "Phantasmagoria," she still acknowledges her fellow writer as a source of inspiration for the game — a fact that becomes obvious when you look at the game's plot. It's no secret that King often draws inspiration from his own life and career when creating characters for his stories, with more than a few of them being writers from small New England towns. Just take a look at "The Shining," for instance. In it, the character Jack Torrance is a writer who is gradually driven into a homicidal state of madness thanks to the influence of the ghosts who haunt the Overlook Hotel where he and his family are staying for the winter.

Similarly, the protagonist of "Phantasmagoria" is a writer named Adrienne who moves into a haunted New England mansion with her husband. The mansion's previous owner, Carno, was possessed by a demon who forced him to kill his own wives in particularly gruesome and horrific ways that seem to align with some aspect of their personalities. For instance, the wife who suffers from a drinking problem is murdered with a wine bottle, while the foodie wife is force-fed bloody, uncooked animal entrails until she chokes to death on them. Adrienne witnesses all of these murders through a series of dreamlike visions — hence the name "Phantasmagoria," which means "a sequence of real or imaginary images like those seen in a dream." Meanwhile, Adrienne's once-loving husband has been possessed by the same demon that once inhabited Carno's body, and he becomes increasingly violent, terrorizing Adrienne and other characters in the game as a result of the demonic influence. In addition to all the murdering of innocent women, the game also features the on-screen sexual assault of the woman protagonist at the hands of her possessed husband.