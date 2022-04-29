New Jurassic Park Funko POP Movie Moments Open The Gates For A Clever Girl

First up we have the Funko Pop! Moment: Muldoon Raptor Hunt, which features doomed (in the film, at least) game warden Robert Muldoon, with an adorable raptor jumping to attack him. We know how Muldoon feels about raptors, and well, he's not wrong. I don't even think Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) could have convinced Muldoon (Bob Peck) otherwise, had they been able to speak to each other. The moment is weirdly cute, considering.

The figure is 7.5 inches high, 10 inches wide, and 5.75 inches deep. It retails at $29.99 online and, like the other two figures, will be delivered on or shortly after the mysterious release date.

Next we have John Hammond with Gates, featuring the creator of Jurassic Park, the theme park that started the entire thing. Richard Attenborough played him in the film. Hammond is standing in front of the gates to the park, echoing the iconic image from the first film that still gives me chills.

The figure is 7.5 inches high, 10 inches wide, and 5.75 inches deep. It retails at $29.99 online.

Finally, we have the new version of Mr. DNA! He is part of the Diamond Collection, and while the figure is the same as the original (other than the fact that the blue appears to be a bit more teal this time), he's sparkly. Shiny things are cool!

The figure is 3.5 inches high, 6.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep. Even his eyebrows are shiny!

"Jurassic World Dominion" will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.