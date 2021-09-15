Cool Stuff: New Mr. DNA Funko POP From Jurassic Park Is Ready To Make A Baby Dinosaur [Exclusive]

Today, Funko is unveiling a Mr. DNA Funko POP figure modeled after the animated character featured in the "Jurassic Park" tour video that explains how scientists were able to bring dinosaurs back to life with prehistoric blood from mosquitoes that were enveloped and stuck in amber for millions of years. Need a refresher? Here you go:

The traditional Funko POP stylization makes Mr. DNA look like a character from Pixar's "Soul," but having a translucent face and a figure stand that make it appear as if he's floating in mid-air are nice touches. There are even pencil scribbles on the eyebrows, just as they appear in the tour video. The only thing that might make it better is if there was an audio feature so we could hear that charming southern drawl when he says "baybee dahnahsower."

The Mr. DNA Funko POP is a Target exclusive that will be available for pre-order today at their website starting at 9:00 am EST today. Since this is a retail exclusive, pre-orders might sell quickly, so make sure to get your order in as soon as possible. If you miss out, you can always start collecting the new Funko POP Christmas ornaments.