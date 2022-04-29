Rebel Without A Cause Made The Offer Star Giovanni Ribisi Want To Have More Fun [Interview]

[Showrunner] Nikki Toscano said your performance turned out a lot funnier than she expected.

I think I had that same reaction as well. It was a lot funnier than I expected.

How'd that happen?

You know, I don't know. I think it was probably a result, more or less, of during the whole Covid period and missing going to movies, there was a moment where I finally was able to go to a movie and see something in a public venue with other people. I realized how just fun it was to go to the movies, and I had the striking realization that I needed to have more fun in my approach. I think it's so important to find the sense of humor.

The initial conception of this for me was trying to avoid all of the stereotypes and cliches of someone who's attempting to be intimidating. The very superficial experiences that I've ever had with people from this life, I just always found myself in stitches laughing hysterically.

What movie made you want to have more fun in your approach?

I saw "Rebel Without A Cause" at the New Beverly. I mean, it's such the event with the Cinemascope and James Dean.

Joe is such a big character. When you're making a transformation that large, where do you start?

It was really just doing the work until you feel confident with something. It's pacing in a room for hours and weeks and days until you feel like you're seated into something and recording yourself. The voice suddenly starts making you walk differently. It's all of that, but that all just goes out the window right when you arrive on set.

You've done some cinematic television in your career. At this point, is there much difference between movies and TV when you're on set?

This was the closest it's ever been to feeling like a film because you have filmmakers coming in, and [director] Dexter [Fletcher] was taking so many chances, and we had a two week rehearsal period. You don't even get that in movies anymore. Other productions, there's nothing quite like doing a movie, especially when you're taking the time and the prep. Namely, because you're afforded a lot more time in order to set it up and get the production design right. Yeah, my heart's always with movies.

How'd rehearsal here help?

The greatest thing was right before we started the rehearsals, the Sunday before the Monday we started, we all got an email saying that Dexter wanted us to write and type out a full page of our character biographies. And then I was like, "Oh, wow. Okay, great." That pours out of you and you edit that down, and in the middle of that I get a phone call from Dexter saying, "Hey, yeah. So what we're going to do is we're all going to read them to each other, the whole cast and you're first." "What? Okay."

So then you get there and it's a big cast. We had people who had two scenes in the whole thing who had written their biography and it was such a great learning experience. And some of these actors had so much insight. It sort of just set the stage for like, "I don't care what medium we're doing," or whatever. "We're going to treat this like cinema." This was what Dexter was saying.