Reservation Dogs Star Devery Jacobs Has Joined Marvel's Echo Series

Remember last week when Alaqua Cox shared on Instagram that Devery Jacobs had sent flowers to celebrate the first day of shooting Marvel's new series, "Echo," and we all convinced ourselves that Jacobs was cast in the show and just not telling us? Well, my fellow co-conspirators, today we receive vindication as it has been confirmed that Devery Jacobs is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Jacobs joins the cast as "Julie," an assumed leading role who has been described as "resilient and strong-willed," but no further details have been made available just yet.

Jacobs has been acting for over a decade, but recently skyrocketed to popularity as Elora Danan on Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's fast-favorite comedy series, "Reservation Dogs." She earned a 2021 Gotham Award nomination for Outstanding Performance in a New Series and shared in the show's win at the Independent Spirit Awards for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series. Jacobs took to Instagram to confirm the casting and express excitement over working with Cox.

"Echo" comes from Etan Cohen ("Idiocracy," "Men in Black 3") and Emily Cohen ("Fruits of Labor," "Bodies at War") who are serving as writers and executive producers on the "Hawkeye" spin-off series centered on Cox's character, Maya Lopez, a deaf, Indigenous American superhero. Jacobs joins her "Reservation Dogs" co-star Zahn McClarnon ("Fargo," "Westworld") in the MCU, as he plays Maya Lopez's father, William on "Hawkeye." Given how we last saw him, we likely won't know about his casting until he appears (or doesn't) in "Echo."

Sorry for the vagueness, but any more information than that would be a spoiler.