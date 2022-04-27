The Last Voyage Of The Demeter Footage Reaction: Vampires On The Open Sea [CinemaCon 2022]

The footage showcased at the event kicks off with a ship isolated in the middle of the ocean. The crew hanging out in the lower decks are seen eating together. But they're not alone as we see that there is a coffin under the boards. More creepy imagery comes our way as we see a goat has been bitten in the neck. "This looks like a bite," some voiceover chimes in, as if there were any doubt. Things get even more ominous as we see characters knocking twice, working as some sort of signal. But what are they signaling about?

Things get creepy when something emerges from a wooden cage, though we aren't treated to what precisely it is. The source material would suggest it isn't anything good. We then cut to someone wrapped in a sheet and lit on fire, who is then thrown overboard. Finally, we see a vampire, hairless at that, jump from high up on the ship down to the deck below.

"We all know where he plans to deliver us: to hell" Cunningham, who plays the captain of the Demeter, says — putting a punctuation mark on the whole thing.

Beyond that, there were lots of interior lower deck shots that are lit with candles and flames, while the action we did see looks very heightened and stylized.

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is currently set to hit theaters on January 27, 2023.