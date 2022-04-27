Chernobyl Director Will Helm Episodes Of The HBO Max Dune Prequel Series

Original "Dune" author Frank Herbert's vision of a vast and sprawling fantasy world on planets utterly unlike our own is continuing to be fully realized in live-action. Barely a month after first hearing the news that the script for "Dune: Part 2" has been completed, we're now set for an even greater expansion into the lore and world-building featured throughout director Denis Villeneuve's spectacular adaptation of "Dune" last year. Remember Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica Atreides, part of a mystical order of space-witches with grand plans for dictating the course of humanity's future? That order is known as the Bene Gesserit and, despite the film's overt faithfulness to the events covered in the novel, Villeneuve and writers Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth didn't quite have as much time to really sink their teeth into the utter weirdness of the sect.

We previously knew that an HBO Max series titled "Dune: The Sisterhood" had been put into early stages of production even before the film was released. Centered entirely on the Bene Gesserit order, we now know the director who'll be in charge of helming at least the first 2 episodes of the prequel series as Warner Bros. prepares to double down on all things "Dune." According to Variety, Johan Renck has been brought on board as director for the early episodes of the series. Known for his superb, Emmy-winning work on "Chernobyl" along with previous directing jobs on shows such as "Vikings," "Bloodline," "Breaking Bad," "The Walking Dead," "Halt and Catch Fire," and more. Renck will serve as an executive producer, as well, with Diane Ademu-John previously announced to have joined as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.