The Bob's Burgers Movie Footage Reaction: The Animated Series Leaps To The Big Screen [CinemaCon 2022]

The footage begins with a murder! Not quite what you expected from another day at the burger shop, huh? A flashback to six years prior shows a fight between silhouetted figures at the boardwalk's theme park. Someone is shot, but the identities go unrevealed.

Flash forward to the present day, where the neighboring store "Sew You Think You Can Pants," is being forced to shutter its doors (continuing the show's long-running gag). This prompts Linda to note that they'll need an extension on their loan payment since the restaurant is in such a tough spot. Bob decides that to take care of it he'll make a burger to give the loan officer. This bribe is certainly on-brand, but will it actually help?

All of this is happening on the verge of summer break, and the kids are getting antsy for freedom as Tina says she only has one week of school left. Gene uses a napkin dispenser and spoons to craft an instrument. Then, a musical number erupts: Bob makes the bribe-burger and sings a hilarious opening number, whilst trying not to give himself diarrhea from all the stress. It's a big Broadway-like number and he's joined by Lina, as they try to keep things optimistic. Elsewhere, the kids join in with Tina singing about the boy she likes — a potential "Summer boyfriend" for "Summer Tina" — Gene singing about how his instrument will revolutionalize pop music, and Louise, chipper as ever, sings about feeling isolated. The song is hilarious, heartfelt, and certainly uplifting — all while continuing the Belchers' underdog spirit. It manages to carry Bob and Linda all the way to the bank — where they're abruptly shut down by the loan officer saying, "no."

As summer kicks off, the Belchers certainly have their work cut out for them as the parents strive to keep the business afloat and the kids prepare for all their summer dreams to come true. That ominous flashback certainly sets up a dark turn in the near future — but if anyone can pull things together, it's everyone's favorite burger-flipping family!

The core cast includes familiar voices alongside a few new ones: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.

The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.