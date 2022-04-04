The Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer: The Belcher Family Goes On A Big Cinematic Adventure
"Bob's Burgers" has quietly become one of those animated shows that has been on the air for a ridiculously long time and its characters have just been folded into the lexicon of recognizable figures from pop culture. But this summer, Bob, Linda, Gina, Tina, and Louise will be making the leap from the small screen to the big screen in "Bob's Burgers The Movie," offering a major boost to their profile. And today brings us a brand new trailer for the movie, which offers a little bit more insight into what the Belcher family will be contending with this summer. Let's have a look-see.
The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer
Compared to the previous teaser, this gives us a better idea as to the movie's plot. Disaster strikes in front of Bob's restaurant and that stresses him out something fierce. Meanwhile, the kids, led by Louise, are looking to make the best of the situation by making a movie. One nice thing is that the trailer is short, sweet, and to the point. It seems like many trailers these days are needlessly stretched out to nearly three minutes, which is a lot for a trailer. This one gets the job done in 90 seconds and I applaud that. Plus, Bob talks to a breakfast burger the way I would absolutely talk to a breakfast burger because they are wonderful.
We also finally have a synopsis for the movie, which reads as follows:
The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.
Can this recapture that Simpsons Movie magic?
Undoubtedly, the hope from Fox (before the Disney merger anyway) was that this could mirror the success of "The Simpsons Movie," which was released in 2007 when "The Simpsons" were coming up on 20 years on the air. It became a ridiculous hit, taking in $536 million. Times have changed a whole lot in the last 15 years, with streaming becoming the dominant force in the industry. It's a little tough to imagine "Bob's Burgers The Movie" doing that same kind of business in a crowded summer. But the show does have a loyal audience and that very well could be enough to make it a success.
The core cast includes many familiar voices with Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline starring. Series creator Loren Bouchard directed the movie alongside Bernard Derriman. The screenplay was written by Bouchard and Nora Smith, who also serve as producers alongside Janelle Momary.
"Bob's Burgers The Movie" hits theaters on May 27, 2022.