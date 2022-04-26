Robotech Movie Coming From Hawkeye Director Rhys Thomas

I have to say, though I'm not familiar with "Robotech," I love the idea of Rhys Thomas directing anything. "Hawkeye," (all the episodes, not just his) is my favorite Marvel series. I think it was the only one so far that has kept itself self-contained and didn't feel like an advertisement for the next project. (I would include "Moon Knight" in this list, because I love it, but it hasn't finished yet.

"WandaVision" was amazing until the final episode fell apart.) I love how it took the entire MCU and all the huge things that have happened with it since the beginning, and let us see that on Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) face, while the fan enthusiasm and excitement showed on Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld). It's a story we've seen before, with an older hero mentoring a younger one, and despite that, it felt fresh, funny, and vital.

From what I know of "Robotech," using alien tech to create mechas is the main story, and that's something we've seen before. That said, if there's a fresh take on it, awesome! Go for it! Bring me animated mecha fights and I'm absolutely here for it. If you can add the funny (and Thomas worked on "Saturday Night Live," and "Documentary Now!," so he can), so much the better.