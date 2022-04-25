It Was Easy To Get Ethan Hawke To Strip Down And Bark For The Northman, Thanks To Willem Dafoe

Early in Robert Eggers' new film "The Northman," King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke) and his son Amleth (Oscar Novak) enter a mysterious earthen cavern where they are led in a hallucinatory ritual wherein they are encouraged to discover their true animal nature and bring out their destined savagery as conquering Vikings. The ritual is led by Heimir the Fool (Willem Dafoe) who feeds them both a mysterious liquid and partakes himself, leading to the three of them naked on the ground, barking like dogs.

Eggers' film is likely referencing bog myrtle, an herb that, according to an article in The Guardian, grows in the wetlands of Wales. Viking berserker warriors are known to have drunken large quantities of hallucinogens before going on pillaging raids or entering into battle. Indeed, the work "berserk" even comes from the Viking practice. "Berr serkr," literally "bear shirt," referred to the warrior who wore said garment into battle.

Getting into the berserker mindset is a large part of "The Northman," as the character of Amleth will grow up to be a powerful, muscled Viking monster who kills without compunction, and embarks on a quest to kill his uncle Fjölnir (Claes Bang) with a mystical sword salvaged from the lap of a long-dead eight-foot-tall skeleton warrior. If you like spilled guts, death by bow-and-arrow, and people being set on fire, then "The Northman" is right up your alley. Although you may want to listen to Misþyrming albums on the way to the theater. "Söngvar elds og óreiðu" comes highly recommended.

There is no word as to whether or not actors Hawke, Novak, or Dafoe listened to Icelandic black metal to prepare for their roles, but Hawke, as Eggers revealed in an interview with Insider, had no problems getting into character with Dafoe leading the charge.