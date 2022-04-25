Moon Knight Cinematographer On The Pitfalls Of Making TV Shows Too Dark [Exclusive]

Watching the first four episodes of "Moon Knight" on Disney+, there's never a moment when you're not able to see what was happening on the screen. That has not been true for other shows and films. Some fans have been frustrated by this in the past, particularly a certain "Game of Thrones" episode in the final season where some scenes were too dark to make out any of the action.

In the fourth episode of "Moon Knight," there are scenes (yes, there are some mild spoilers ahead), that take place in a tomb, famously not well-lit places. In our /Film interview with cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo, who worked on episodes 2 and 4 of "Moon Knight," Palermo addresses the challenges of dark scenes and how those scenes are viewed.

When asked about episode 4 in terms of darkness, Palermo said:

I think under exposure is [laughs], it seems like it's a point of contention for a lot of people and like, "How dark is acceptable?" I have a nice TV at home and I can see it in a way that is bright and I know that in the 4K HDR, it looks like it should. So you kind of just worry about how underlit can you get, what's acceptable for everyone's TV. Because I'm in a good environment when I'm in the post-production facility, it's as good as it's going to get there. Everything's calibrated, the monitors are incredible, but you have to remember not everyone has this experience. Not only in the environment that you're coloring in — which is quite dark, there's no windows — but also their TVs aren't as nice.

Palermo explained that he tried to over-light it so that they could change it. "That's generally my methodology, is to do a little more and then bring it down, just so I don't paint us into a corner where you can't see anything."

It's a lovely thing to hear, especially when that's your pet peeve.