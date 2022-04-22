Star Wars Bits: Video Games, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder LEGO Set, Galactic Pals, Crimson Reign, Star Wars Celebration, and More!

StarWars.com recently revealed that Luke Skywalker's X-34 Landspeeder is joining the ranks of the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series. The 1,890-piece LEGO brick model features a new molded cockpit, a plaque with vehicle facts, and two minifigures: Luke Skywalker and an exclusive variant of C-3PO, with one gold and silver leg and new side printing to the arms and legs. The finished build measures 49 centimeters long!

The LEGO Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set is available for LEGO VIPs starting May 1, 2022, then on-sale on beginning May 4, 2022, at LEGO Stores and LEGO.com.