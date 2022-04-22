Succession's Nicholas Braun Is Developing Music Series One For The Road At HBO

Nicholas Braun, known for his Emmy-nominated role as Cousin Greg on "Succession," is developing a half-hour music series for HBO called "One for the Road." The series, according to Variety, is "described as [a] candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s." Braun is co-writing and co-executive producing the series with Chris Buongiorno.

Not much else is known about the "One for the Road" at this time, but the show's early 2000s time setting at least gives some indication as to the cultural backdrop that its characters will inhabit. In the early 2000s, the music industry was in the midst of a historic flux as file-sharing services like Napster made it easier to pirate songs. Music sales dropped and shifted to online stores such as iTunes, while brick-and-mortar chains went bankrupt. One of the most famous chains, Tower Records, later became the subject of the Colin Hanks documentary, "All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records."

Since then, the music industry has shifted to streaming, where subscribers to services like Apple Music now pay to listen to music without necessarily owning it. In this climate, bands have increasingly found themselves making more money from live gigs than from the traditional dream of getting discovered by an A&R rep and racking up gold and platinum record sales. "One for the Road" seems like it will focus on one such band as they struggle to eke out a living in the indie music scene and keep the rock 'n' roll dream alive.