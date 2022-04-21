Tribeca TV Lineup Includes World Premiere Of League Of Their Own Series And Better Call Saul Screening
We were already super stoked about the cinematic offerings at this year's Tribeca Film Festival thanks to screenings like "Corner Office" with Jon Hamm and Danny Pudi, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" with Bryan Cranston, Annette Benning, and Rain Wilson, and "American Dreamer" with Peter Dinklage, Shirley Maclaine, Matt Dillon, and Danny Glover. Fortunately, Tribeca has a lot more than the 110 films on the docket, as the lineups for their TV, audio storytelling, and "Now" sections were announced, and they're filled with some of the most highly-anticipated new programs heading to the small screen. The festival will provide screenings including "Menudo: Forever Young" from HBO Max, "Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution" from A&E, "Bridge and Tunnel" from Epix, "Pantheon" from AMC, "Supreme Team" from Showtime, and Peacock's "The End is Nye."
In addition to this already impressive slate, Tribeca will be showing a mid-season episode from the final season of "Better Call Saul," because there's no such thing as too much Bob Odenkirk. Tribeca will also feature the world premiere of Amazon's series adaptation of "A League of Their Own," the latest Hulu documentary "Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons," the ESPN Derek Jeter docuseries "The Captain," and the new FX comedy "The Bear." The screenings will be followed by panels with the cast and crew, so we can all embrace our collective jealousy over whichever lucky journalist gets to talk to Bill Nye the Science Guy about disaster movies.
Prepare your ears for the audio storytelling lineup
The projects Tribeca has arranged for their audio storytelling lineup are particularly interesting.
First of all, did I miss a memo? Are we not calling them "podcasts" anymore? Is this the second coming of the "elevated horror" discourse? Regardless of what we classify them as, Tribeca is highlighting some really intriguing podcasts that will inevitably get optioned and transformed into a series a la "Dr. Death." The festival will host a live recording of Radiotopia's "Oprahdemics," a podcast that is absolutely dying to become a docuseries about the biggest cultural moments in Oprah history. "Once Removed" is an audio documentary play by Paul Kruse about what it means to "inherit a history of silence as a queer person from the upper Midwest." Hi, yes, was this one tailor-made with me in mind?
The festival will also premiere the latest series from Audible, "The Big Lie," which will include a panel discussion with the creators and cast. Starring Jon Hamm, Ana de la Reguera, John Slattery, Kate Mara, and many others, "The Big Lie" tells the true story of the 1954 film "Salt of the Earth," a pro-union film attacked by the US Government, the Hollywood Studio System, and Howard f****** Hughes himself in the midst of the red scare. "One of the Hollywood Ten" with Jeff Goldblum was made in 2000 about the making of the film, but "Salt of the Earth" is currently available to stream on Prime Video, Paramount+, PlutoTV, Tubi TV. This series is going to be a must-listen for movie fans, especially those who care about the overreach of censorship and unfairly maligned films.