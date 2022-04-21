Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix Spy Series Rounds Out Its Cast, Including Jay Baruchel And Gabriel Luna

Netflix shared the cast info in a press release, including details about each of the new additions and the roles they'll play. The series focuses on Luke (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter Emma (Barbaro) who discover that they've both been working as CIA operatives for years who must come to terms with the fact that their relationship (and lives) are a lie. Sounds like a father-daughter version of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

Meanwhile, Baruchel ("Tropic Thunder") will play Carter, Emma's boyfriend. He's a kindergarten teacher who thinks that his girlfriend works at a non-profit, so his squeaky clean ethics are sure to be put to the test when he finds out the truth. Brielle ("A.P. Bio") will play Tina, an NSA analyst working with the CIA who gets teamed up with the spy duo. Udenio ("Jane the Virgin") will play Tally, Emma's mother and Luke's ex-wife, who has no idea that the two are secret agents. Buckley ("The Office") will play her current boyfriend, whose easygoing nature is tested when Luke tries to win back Tally.

Carter ("The Neighborhood"), Feimster ("The Mindy Project"), Harris ("Station 19"), and Van Winkle ("Good Sam") will all be playing members of the CIA working with Luke and Emma, while Luna ("The Last of Us") will be playing Boro, an Oxford-educated businessman who gets involved in the illegal arms trade. Also joining the series in recurring roles are Devon Bostick ("Okja"), David Chinchilla ("Reacher"), Stephanie Sy ("First Person Shooter"), Scott Thompson ("Hannibal"), and newcomer Rachel Lynch.

The series will be executive produced by Santora, Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. The plan is for there to be eight 60-minute episodes, all streaming exclusively on Netflix. The series is still in fairly early production, so there's no release date yet, but stay tuned.