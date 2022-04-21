Daily Podcast: Lightyear Footage Reaction & Press Day Recap

On the April 21, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by news writer Ryan Scott to talk about his early reaction to "Lightyear" footage.

In Our Feature Presentation: Ryan talks about his "Lightyear" press day.

