The Staircase Trailer: Colin Firth And Toni Collette Bring The Real-Life Tale To HBO Max

The trailer starts out with a peaceful family dinner but, as one might suspect, it goes south in a hurry. Michael's wife Kathleen, played by Toni Collette ("Knives Out," "Hereditary") falls down the stairs and dies. Or at least that's Michael's story. We soon find that things appear to be a bit fishy and a tangled web begins to unweave itself. The family gets intertwined in the mess of it all, secrets come to light, and not all is as it seems. On one hand, this does look like what one might expect from a story such as this, but it also appears to be greatly elevated by the actors bringing the story to life.

That cast includes the likes of Michael Stuhlbarg ("The Shape of Water"), Juliette Binoche ("Chocolat"), Dane DeHaan ("A Cure For Wellness"), Olivia DeJonge ("The Visit"), Rosemarie DeWitt ("Rachel Getting Married"), Tim Guinee ("Inventing Anna"), Patrick Schwarzenegger ("Moxie"), Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones"), Vincent Vermignon ("Maybe Another Time"), Odessa Young ("The Stand"), and Parker Posey ("Lost In Space"). Based on a true story, the series "explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Collette)."