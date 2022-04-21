Hear A Track From John Carpenter's Original Firestarter Score

The reason why Carpenter's involvement is exciting is due to the fact that he was originally slated to direct the 1984 version of "Firestarter," but unfortunately, ended up being replaced after "The Thing" underperformed at a commercial level. However, now, Carpenter is back on the project in some capacity, and the track, "Firestarter End Titles" is a beautifully-crafted one. As Carpenter has also worked on the rest of the film's score, it will be exciting to experience his signature atmospheric, slow-burn, yet intense musical touch.

"Firestarter" director Keith Thomas spoke about his approach to the Stephen King adaptation, and emphasized his efforts to stay true to the source material while crafting something new and "different" (via Cinema Blend):

"I'm excited about doing a different, a new adaptation of the book, and getting into some things that the [1984] film didn't – some things that I think are kind of core to what the book is. And at the same time, it's both true to the story and true to the heart of the book, but at the same time we're living in a different era than the early '80s, and I think there's a lot of stuff to explore in it that King obviously is hinting at throughout the book that I don't see as much in the original film that I think we can really dive into."

The official synopsis of "Firestarter" is as follows:

"A young girl develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon."

"Firestarter: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" will be available for purchase and streaming on May 13, 2022, while physical formats, such as vinyl, CD, and cassettes will drop on October 14, 2022. You can pre-order the entire score here.

"Firestarter" will hit theaters on May 13, 2022, and will also be simultaneously available for streaming on Peacock.