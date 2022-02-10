The Legendary John Carpenter Is Doing The Musical Score For The Firestarter Remake

"I don't want to hurt anyone, but it feels kind of good." Baby kicks some tires and lights some fires in the new adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 sci-fi/horror novel "Firestarter," updating it from the 1984 Mark L. Lester adaptation of a generation past. Universal Pictures just dropped an official trailer, and the hottest new revelation is the attachment of John Carpenter to handle the musical score, joining his fellow "Halloween" (2018) composers Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. There's a slight irony here: Carpenter was originally hired to helm the 1984 "Firestarter" adaptation. But when his film "The Thing" flopped at the box office, the studio replaced Carpenter with Lester.

This new iteration of King's incendiary classic thriller comes via the producers of Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man," and aims to channel a similar feminine perseverance over patriarchal powers-that-be. The synopsis, per Universal:

A young girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family's location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans.

The film also stars Kurtwood Smith, who has played some of cinema's great sons-of-bitches like Clarence Boddicker of "Robocop." Joining Smith are John Beasley ("The Purge: Anarchy"), and Gloria Reuben ("Mr. Robot"). "Firestarter" is directed by Keith Thomas, whose religious-horror festival darling "The Vigil" made /Film's list of creepy movies you should be streaming. The adapted screenplay is penned by "Halloween Kills" scribe Scott Teems. Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum produces alongside Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman, who produces for Weed Road Pictures. Executive producers include Ryan Turek, Gregory Lessans, Scott Teems, Martha De Laurentiis, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules.