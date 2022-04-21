Ghostbusters VR Teaser: You Ain't Afraid Of No Ghost In Sony's Upcoming Game

Get in the zone! The "Ghostbusters" zone! I know everyone and their mother has been dying for a VR release centered around their favorite paranormal IP, and finally, your friends at Sony and Meta have delivered! Forget about watching the plethora of "Ghostbusters" movies floating around, and don't worry about buying games that don't feel deeply in their core like total movie-tie in cash grabs, just strap on your gadgets and start hunting your very own ghosts. No ouija board or Zak Bagans-esque paraphernalia needed.

Mark Zuckerburg himself announced the game at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on the highest of holidays, April 20, 2022. Published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and developed by nDreams, who have worked on titles like "Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity" and "Phantom: Covert Ops," the game will transport you right into the world of "Ghostbusters." What's this game called, you ask? Unless they're going to switch things up closer to the release date, it looks like it's just called "Ghostbusters VR," which ... I know names aren't everything but, come on guys. Give it a little flavor.

Set in San Francisco, in a new ghostbusting HQ, you'll be able to take down some big bad ghosts all while solving some sort of mystery that ties into the "Ghostbusters" franchise. You can play alone if you're feeling like kickstarting a particularly morose Friday night, or you can jump into the world of ghost VR with three friends and bust those ghosts together.