Monstrous Trailer: Christina Ricci Deals With A Monster

The temperatures are getting warmer and the sun is setting later (at least in the northern hemisphere), and you know what that means, right? It means it's the perfect time to close your blinds, crank your AC, get under the covers and bliss out with a creepy movie. Sure, you could be out in the sun drinking piña coladas, but that doesn't really hold a candle to the joy of midrange CGI, unhinged aesthetics, and the uneven acting that comes along with the finest summer horror flicks. After all, who needs the sun when you can get all of your serotonin from cheap thrills and quick spooks?

Thankfully, actress Christina Ricci ("Yellowjackets," "Buffalo '66") and director Chris Sivertson ("I Know Who Killed Me", "All Cheerleaders Die") have heard the call, because they're here to surprise and delight with their upcoming horror venture, the conventionally named "Monstrous." No, it's not the Bigfoot movie "Monstrous" or the Korean movie "Monstrum" or the Charlize Theron movie "Monster," which also starred Ricci, this is it's own thing baby! The movie tells the story of Laura (Ricci) who takes her young son Cody (Santino Barnard) and moves to a secluded farmhouse to escape her abusive ex-husband. Of course, things aren't as easy or simple as they seem, and Laura and Cody soon start to see strange scenes around every corner, and it doesn't help that the abusive ex is still doing everything he can to control their lives.

This creepy little weirdo of a film crawls into theaters and On Demand on May 13, but you can gauge your interest (and the scare quality) with the trailer below.