Netflix Has A New Most Popular English-Language TV Show Of All Time (Sort Of)
The cast of a certain sexually-charged TV series might want to get out the tiara polish, because there is a new ruler over at Netflix, according to Variety. As you can see from the picture, the streaming service's most popular English-language show of all time is "Bridgerton" season 2. Yes, reports might state that many people's sex lives took a hit during the pandemic, but they certainly like to watch shows about it, whether it's hot and heavy or a slow burn.
The site reports that Netflix's weekly Top 10 lists "Bridgerton" season 2 at 672.11 million viewing hours from its March 25, 2022 launch through April 17, 2022, and that it was in first place on their Most Popular list for four weeks. What did it beat? Well, more "Bridgerton," for one. The first season of the series is in second place. Apparently this is the first time that has happened with the same series holding the two top spots. Even crazier is that the second season hit 66.61 million hours viewed in one week.
Season 1 wasn't really my jam, despite being an historical drama. (I do not need accuracy in my historical dramas, so it has nothing to do with that. I watched "The Great" and "The Tudors.") The second season seems more intriguing to me for some reason, and clearly it's struck a chord with a whole lot of people. I guess it's time to carve out some time in my day for Pall-Mall.
The show dethroned itself
In the second season (if you can't figure this out from the thousands of posters all over the place ... I pass at least five of them a day), Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) pine for each other and snarl at each other, while gazing adoringly while the other isn't looking. Of course, the idea is that he'll marry Kate's sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). This is, of course, an oversimplification, but that's the gist.
If you can't get enough of lovely dresses, pretty people, and sexual tension, fear not. The series has been renewed for both season 3 and season 4 at Netflix. Variety reports that it has been confirmed that there will be more storylines from the novels by Julia Quinn that this series is based on. The second season of "Bridgerton" had more of a tension thing and less actual sex than season 1 from what I understand. Will seasons 3 and 4 ramp back up? I have a strange feeling a whole lot of people are going to watch to find out.