Netflix Has A New Most Popular English-Language TV Show Of All Time (Sort Of)

The cast of a certain sexually-charged TV series might want to get out the tiara polish, because there is a new ruler over at Netflix, according to Variety. As you can see from the picture, the streaming service's most popular English-language show of all time is "Bridgerton" season 2. Yes, reports might state that many people's sex lives took a hit during the pandemic, but they certainly like to watch shows about it, whether it's hot and heavy or a slow burn.

The site reports that Netflix's weekly Top 10 lists "Bridgerton" season 2 at 672.11 million viewing hours from its March 25, 2022 launch through April 17, 2022, and that it was in first place on their Most Popular list for four weeks. What did it beat? Well, more "Bridgerton," for one. The first season of the series is in second place. Apparently this is the first time that has happened with the same series holding the two top spots. Even crazier is that the second season hit 66.61 million hours viewed in one week.

Season 1 wasn't really my jam, despite being an historical drama. (I do not need accuracy in my historical dramas, so it has nothing to do with that. I watched "The Great" and "The Tudors.") The second season seems more intriguing to me for some reason, and clearly it's struck a chord with a whole lot of people. I guess it's time to carve out some time in my day for Pall-Mall.