My Father's Dragon First Look: Netflix To Release The Magical New Animated Film From Wolfwalkers Studio Cartoon Saloon

The film is an adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett book of the same name, which follows a young boy who rescues a baby dragon, and the two strike a friendship whole facing mysteries and beasts. Nora Twomey, who directed the Oscar-nominated film "The Breadwinner" will helm the project, with "Inside Out" scribe Meg LeFauve writing the screenplay.

Voice cast-wise, this is the biggest production for Cartoon Saloon, with an ensemble that includes Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ian McShane.

The image does just enough to show that this movie will follow the studio's signature storybook look. Of course, the plot of a young boy becoming friends with a dragon brings to mind another Oscar-nominated animated feature based on a book, the "How to Train Your Dragon" trilogy. But given the track record of Cartoon Saloon, we can expect a wholly original and striking animated film, one that will probably get ignored at the oOcars yet again because the Academy always looks down upon the medium.

There is no release date yet for "My Father's Dragon," but you can watch the excellent "Wolfwalkers" on Apple TV+.