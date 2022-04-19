Meltdown: Three Mile Island Trailer: The World Needs To Know What Happened Here

The trailer for "Meltdown: Three Mile Island" opens with a reenactment of the tense environment that gripped Middlestown, Pennsylvania after the Unit 2 (TMI-2) reactor experienced a partial meltdown, leaving residents anxious and on edge. This is combined with news footage from the incident, resident testimonies, and interviews with people directly involved in the inner workings of the power plant.

The documentary will also be touching upon the anti-nuclear movement that followed this incident, and the health and safety concerns that plagued the community as a whole. The partial meltdown resulted in the release of radioactive gases and iodine into the atmosphere, which prompted discussions about the effects it could have on the residents on a genetic and physical level. The documentary seems to be asking questions such as whether the accident was preventable on a certain scale, as there were clear lapses in quality control and assessment prior to the disaster.

Davidson spoke about how the documentary is meant to resonate with audiences "far beyond the events of 1979" and the lessons that need to be learned from this near-catastrophe:

"I believe the lessons of 'Meltdown' resonate far beyond the events of 1979. Even as we expose the complex web of corporate greed which nearly led to our radioactive ruin, we find the small acts of bravery that changed the course of history. We need to learn from the Three Mile Island disaster as we face the current climate and energy crisis."

The official synopsis of "Meltdown: Three Mile Island" reads as follows:

"This gripping four-part documentary series tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Insiders recount the events, controversies, and lingering effects of the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history."

"Meltdown: Three Mile Island" will premiere on Netflix on May 4, 2022.