Winning Time Creator Max Borenstein On Accuracy Vs. Drama, Larry Bird, And More [Interview]

Larry Bird walks into the show dipping, which is a hilarious sight. How'd you want to capture but also have fun with that rivalry?

Bird has a larger than life persona, certainly in the eyes of Magic Johnson. We're playing up the fun of it, of their contrast. He's a guy who's on the outside just such a stark contrast to Magic, and yet what we'll come to discover as the show goes on and their relationship develops, there are really two people no more alike. They kind of become the yin and yang. The one cannot exist without the other.

How much work went into recreating Boston's arena?

I mean, it's the Garden, we had every aspect of it. Our incredible production team just rebuilt and researched painstakingly, and the VFX guys brought it all to life. On the day of shooting, it was one thing, incredible in its own right. And then to see it take that much more shape as all of the effects get laid in, it's like bringing an ancient ruin to life. It's that meticulous.

But the fun of it, honestly, is that people remember. A lot of us remember, a lot of people who worked on the show remember the era. We had guys from Boston who recreated it with love and care, and then Lakers fans who recreated it with something other than love and care, but definitely reverence.

For the actual game itself, how close do you actually try to get to certain shots, moves, or standout moments from the game?

When we show basketball on the show, the goal is not to try to replicate the YouTube footage just for its own sake. We want it to be as authentic as possible, but we're using it to tell these dramatic moments. The actors, really, worked tirelessly not just to be able to play ball convincingly, but actually to be able to play ball in the style of that era, which is a very different style.

Our basketball coordinator, Idan Ravin, and all of the guys, worked long and hard. We'd be on set, I'd be behind the monitors, and we were painstaking about where we'd go, "Oh, wait, Jamaal Wilkes just took a jumper, but it's not that really, really specific over-the-head jumper." He would go and he'd get the form exactly right. It's the kind of thing that for a fan, those are important things. I like to think that for the people who aren't even fans, those are intangibles that add up and make it all feel authentic.