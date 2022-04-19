Dirty Dancing Sequel Is Still Happening, According To Jennifer Grey

Baby's not in the corner anymore — but we're still waiting for her grand return. However, "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey recently gave an update about the long-awaited sequel film that was first announced in 2020. She told People during an interview published on April 18:

"We're working on this sequel, I'm working on it with Lionsgate and working on the script. We've been working on it for a couple of years. And I know in my heart, I would love to give fans or a young, new audience an experience that would never replicate that, but has the same kind of underpinnings."

She went on to gush about the original film and its success, which is the very reason why Lionsgate is pursuing a sequel after 35 years. "It was lightning in a bottle, it's like this thing happened, and it's so beautiful, and I can't explain it," Grey told the outlet. "No one can explain it."

During an earnings call in August 2020, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer confirmed development of a new "Dirty Dancing" film. He said, "It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history."