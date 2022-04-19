Now & Then Trailer: The Past Comes Back To Haunt You

The trailer for "Now & Then" opens with a group of six youngsters partying on a beach, and one of their friends suddenly falls sick, prompting them to drive him to the hospital as soon as they can. However, the pure panic and the confusion of the moment lead to a car crash, leading to the death of one of the youngsters. While the rest of the gang decide to bury the past and move on, things come back to haunt them when another body is found under mysterious circumstances 20 years later, making them prime suspects in the case.

Rosie Perez ("In Living Color," "The Flight Attendant") plays Flora, a detective hell-bent on solving the mysterious case of the dead teen 20 years ago, while her partner Sullivan (Željko Ivanek), attempts to stop her from pushing too hard and landing herself in trouble with powerful people. The group, now all grown up, has naturally not been in touch with one another for a long time, some being influential in their own right at the current moment (one of them is a mayoral candidate).

"Now & Then" attempts to function on the level of a layered thriller, delving into the wide gulf between worldviews that mold the youth and the stone-cold reality (and danger) inherent within adulthood. Apart from Perez and Ivanek, the series stars Jorge Lopez, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna as the younger versions of their characters. The cast also includes Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, and Soledad Villamil. Gideon Raff is helming the first two episodes, while the series is created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira ("Velvet," "Cable Girls").

Here's the official synopsis of the series:

"Blackmailed before a college reunion, five friends are confronted by their dark past. After 20 years, will their secret finally come out? 'Now and Then' is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk."

The first 3 episodes of "Now & Then" will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 20, 2022, while the remaining episodes will be released on a weekly basis.