Iron Man 3's Guy Pearce Would Be 'Very Much Interested' In Coming Back To The MCU

Hey, you know what's a pretty great movie? "Iron Man 3." These days I don't think it's quite as fraught a proposition be honest with ourselves and admit that, yes, director Shane Black and writer Drew Pearce successfully brought over their uniquely talented sensibilities as uncompromising artists and helped make one of the most entertaining and well-made Marvel movies ever. Much of the film's joys were overshadowed by a certain plot twist and the apparently unforgivable sin of one of these superhero movies packing a genuine surprise that viewers never saw coming, but the threequel still holds up to this day as one of the better action films in the entire MCU.

A big part of that success is rooted in the real villain of the picture: Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian. On the surface, he's seemingly yet another tech-based businessman with a personal grudge against Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). But in terms of posing a serious threat to Iron Man and serving as a potent representation of the themes of the film — the sins of the past coming back to haunt you in the present — Killian easily stands tall as one of the most effective Marvel villains from a narrative point of view. And it definitely helps that Pearce appears to be having the time of his life in the role. Known for his performances in films like "L.A. Confidential," Christopher Nolan's "Memento," and the underrated Australian film "The Rover," Pearce can next be seen in the upcoming Martin Campbell movie, "Memory."

As is usually the case with Marvel veterans, even a completely unrelated project provides ample opportunity to ask if an actor will ever consider returning to the superhero scene. And whether out of genuine interest or the equally as valid opinion of enjoying making money, Pearce was quick to respond that he'd be "very much interested" should the stars align down the road.