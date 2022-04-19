Better Call Saul Co-Creator Promises Even Bigger Surprises Than The Return Of Walter And Jesse

Last night's two-episode premiere of "Better Call Saul" season 6 would have to be considered a resounding success, throwing viewers right back into the thick of things in Albuquerque, New Mexico as if we'd never even missed a beat. Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) continues his precipitous slide towards becoming the Saul Goodman that we all loved to hate, and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) might even be outpacing him in terms of unleashing her dark side. Those are the two emotional pillars serving as the foundation to this upcoming final season (which will be split into two separate halves, "Breaking Bad"-style), but it wouldn't be a show from creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould if that was all it had going for it. Mike Ehrmantraut's (Jonathan Banks) conflicted association with drug lord Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) continues to have ripple effects on other characters like Michael Mando's Nacho Varga, who in turn remains on the run from Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) after last season's failed hit.

The sheer amount of spinning plates in the air (from a plot point of view) balanced against the character-centric need to bring Jimmy full-circle with the monstrous criminal lawyer he's doomed to turn into would probably feel like an insurmountable challenge to most writers, but this isn't the first rodeo for the "Breaking Bad" veterans. As densely packed as the premiere turned out to be, Gould is promising that the rest of the season will contain far more surprises. In fact, fans can expect that there'll be even bigger ones than Gilligan and Gould's previous admission that Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman will be making their long-awaited return later this season.