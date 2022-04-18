Jurassic World Dominion Funko Pops Don't Want To Eat, They Want To Hunt

It looks like there are a whole lot of dinosaurs in "Jurassic World Dominion," and I'd bet the trailer didn't even show them all. Plus, we're seeing the return of the original trilogy trio, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). They'll join new trilogy stars Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Owen Gracy (Chris Pratt).

Also in the cast we'll have returning stars Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BC Wong. Joining the cast will be Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

Here is the synopsis for "Jurassic World Dominion:"

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

These toys look really great, as Funkos always do. That Ian Malcolm one is going to be the hot ticket, I think, though since it's a mystery box, they've pretty much ensured that you'll give them all your money to find it.

I really love the classic moments like the one with Ellie and the Triceratops. I'm a sucker for nostalgia.

Funko

"Jurassic World Dominion" will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.