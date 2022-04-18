Jurassic World Dominion Funko Pops Don't Want To Eat, They Want To Hunt
"Jurassic World Dominion" is less than two months away, and we're getting a whole pile of new Funko toys to celebrate, according to Bloody Disgusting. There are a bunch of new Pop! figures, keychains, and Funko's Mystery Minis, one of which is the classic Jeff Goldblum on his side with his shirt open. Some of the new toys aren't even specific to the new film, but instead celebrate classic moments in the franchise. You can pre-order some of them now at Target, including Dr. Sattler with a triceratops, and Tim Murphy with Velociraptors. You can also pre-order some figures on the Funko site.
We've got Blue the Velociraptor looking adorable, a ghost Atrociraptor who is a bit terrifying, even with those big Funko eyes, a bird-like Therizinosaurus, a Giganotosaurus, a T.Rex, Blue and little Beta together, Maisie, Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Dr. Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and keychains of Blue, the Therizinosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and a Pop! Jumbo figure of the Giganotosarus that is 10 inches high.
You know you want that Ian Malcolm one
It looks like there are a whole lot of dinosaurs in "Jurassic World Dominion," and I'd bet the trailer didn't even show them all. Plus, we're seeing the return of the original trilogy trio, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). They'll join new trilogy stars Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Owen Gracy (Chris Pratt).
Also in the cast we'll have returning stars Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BC Wong. Joining the cast will be Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.
Here is the synopsis for "Jurassic World Dominion:"
Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.
These toys look really great, as Funkos always do. That Ian Malcolm one is going to be the hot ticket, I think, though since it's a mystery box, they've pretty much ensured that you'll give them all your money to find it.
I really love the classic moments like the one with Ellie and the Triceratops. I'm a sucker for nostalgia.
"Jurassic World Dominion" will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.