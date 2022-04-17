Benedict Cumberbatch (Or One Of His Multiverse Variants) Will Return To Host SNL On May 7

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his hosting duties on "Saturday Night Live," leading the upcoming May 7 episode, which airs on the opening weekend of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Everyone's favorite Marvel wizard is coming off of his Oscar nomination for "The Power of the Dog," and donning the sentient Cloak of Levitation once again for "Multiverse of Madness." That film comes out on May 6, 2022, so if you see it before "SNL," you're getting a double Doctor feature! Comedy might not be the first thing you think of with Cumberbatch (unless you watched his last appearance on "Saturday Night Live"), but this man is hysterical! You cannot pull off playing a wizard in a cape with a mind of its own unless you have good comic timing.

Benedict!

Arcade Fire! pic.twitter.com/o4bmfrBxaX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2022

Joining the show as the musical guest is Arcade Fire. This will be their sixth time on the show, and I really hope the band members end up in sketches as well (I love when the musical guest does that). Arcade Fire have an album coming out called "We" — their first new album since 2017.