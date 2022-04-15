Bam Margera Has Dropped His Jackass Forever Lawsuit

Soon after, Margera went on to Instagram and made accusations against Paramount and "Jackass" founding members, who he proceeded to sue on the grounds of being "coerced" into signing an agreement requiring him to submit drug tests during filming. Margera also claimed that his firing from the project was a means for the film's producers to earn profits without compensating him, and that his failed drug tests were due to his Adderall usage prescribed to treat his Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). Margera also went so far as to tell fans to boycott the film right after he was fired for breaking a sobriety clause.

Now, Margera has decided to drop the lawsuit, and his attorney Dennis S. Ellis filed a request for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice, which basically means that it cannot be filed again under any circumstance. Executives at Paramount, along with the other founders of the "Jackass" franchise, have not made any comments as of yet, although it seems that the matter has been resolved on a legal scale, for now. Knoxville had commented about the situation in a GQ interview in May 2021, expressing the sentiment of wanting the best for Margera:

"I don't want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

While the mounting tension that exists between Margera and his "Jackass" co-stars might be somewhat resolved, for now, this does not necessarily mean that Margera will be back in the franchise, if Knoxville and the others choose to make more films. However, we hope that Margera is receiving the help and support required to overcome his substance abuse and that he is able to experience some sort of closure after these events.

"Jackass Forever" was released on February 4, 2022.