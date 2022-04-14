Elisabeth Moss Opens Up About Missing Out On The Power Of The Dog

Jane Campion's film "The Power of the Dog," adapted from the novel by Thomas Savage, was first announced to the public in a 2019 article in Variety. Later that year, Paul Dano was announced to star, with Moss dropping out because filming conflicted with her schedule on the hit TV series "The Handmaid's Tale." The cast would eventually include Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in the Dano and Moss roles. (Benedict Cumberbatch was set to star all along.) "The Power of the Dog" ended up being nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (twice), and Best Supporting Actress for Dunst. Campion's Best Director Oscar was the only Academy Award the film received.

The character Moss was originally going to play, and which Dunst ultimately did, was Rose Gordon, a widow with a son tilting into adulthood. She remarries the Plemons character, only to find a complex web of social pressures and expectations aggressively laid on her unwittingly by her husband and very much wittingly by his rancher brother (Cumberbatch). The rancher's reasons for pressuring Rose slowly become clear over the course of the film.

Moss and Campion had previously worked together on the Australian detective series "Top of the Lake," which aired for two seasons in 2013 and 2017 and is currently available to stream on Hulu. In an interview with Empire, Moss revealed how unhappy she was that she was not able to act in "The Power of the Dog," and how much she wanted to work with Jane Campion again.