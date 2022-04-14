Dual Star Karen Gillan On Playing Clones And Working On A Smaller Scale [Interview]

This isn't the first time you've acted against yourself on screen.

No.

I'm sure you get that a lot. What made it different from playing Nebula in the Marvel movies?

I've done it four times now, which is so interesting, because it's not the most normal thing. So each time I think I've learned a little bit more about how I like to do that. By the time it came to filming "Dual," I was like, "I know exactly how I would normally do this," and how important it is to me to have a really great actress to do this with [as a stand-in], because it is completely a team effort. And so I actually got to help choose the actress. I'm so grateful for her. She gave me a lot to react off of, which is the most important thing.

For the Nebula situation, that was fun, too. I love that scene, particularly because it got to show the old version and the current version of Nebula and that just really highlighted how incredible her arc has been emotionally and to literally see them opposite each other talking is really cool. And for "Dual," it was a lot more involved just because a lot of the movie is based on these two people.

You create these really recognizably different characters in "Dual," but you're not resorting to any obvious tics. You're not making one super slovenly or anything. It feels very subtle how you're creating these differences. So what went into developing both versions of Sarah?

Sarah, I just approached like every other character and the double, also every other character. I have my process that I go through to figure out who these people are. What was interesting with those two is, how do I differentiate between them? Because they're working with the exact same toolkit, but they've just had two different life experiences. For Sarah, she's been beaten down by life. She's low on confidence.

But the clone comes out and has experienced literally nothing. And so what does a version of a person look like that hasn't been beaten down by anything? No fear whatsoever, because they've never experienced anything. So that was really interesting to play around with. And then it was fun to evolve the characters. Sarah grew in confidence throughout the movie and the double gets more beaten down by life.

It made me think of an interview with Beulah Koale [who plays Sarah's partner in the movie]. He mentioned that part of why it was so easy for the character to move on and start a relationship with the new version of Sarah is because it probably reminded him of the day the romance first began.

That's interesting. Perhaps before Sarah lost her confidence and got beaten down by life.