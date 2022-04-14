Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie Adds Michael Cera, Issa Rae

The "Barbie" movie at Warner Bros. is continuing to add members to its cast, signaling that the studio is all-in on trying to make this movie about the classic toy a big hit. Or, at the very least, they're stacking the deck in their favor as much as humanly possible. To that end, two new cast members have joined the growing ensemble in the form of Michael Cera ("Superbad," "This Is the End") and Issa Rae ("Insecure," "The Lovebirds").

People was the first to break the news of the casting, though no further details on who either Cera or Rae are playing was provided at this time. Margot Robbie ("Birds of Prey") is leading the cast in the title role as the famed doll from Mattel. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling ("Crazy Stupid Love") is on board to play her counterpart, Ken. The A-list cast also includes the likes of Will Ferrell ("Anchorman"), America Ferrera ("Superstore"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), and Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live").

Filming is said to be underway currently in the U.K. under the direction of Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, known for her work behind the camera on films such as "Lady Bird" and "Little Women." Though Gerwig is an accomplished actress as well, she is not expected to play a part in front of the camera for this film. Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay alongside Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story"). Robbie, in addition to her starring role, is on board as a producer as well.