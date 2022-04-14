Dual Director Riley Stearns On Mentor Characters And Subverting Expectations [Interview]

I think I was expecting that as well, a "Looper" or "Gemini Man" situation. And instead it's so directly about the character. When you watch a movie where you see an actor playing against themselves, you're always curious about what kind of work they do or the director does with the actor to help them differentiate the characters. So in this case, how do you think you did that?

Karen gets most of the credit there because she's the one who actually has to do it, but we never wanted it to be so different, so split that it's ridiculous, that they're completely different people. We didn't want that. We wanted them to feel similar, but different enough. And that's a hard thing to describe and it's an even harder thing to actually do. So it really just came down to little details. Like one character tends to not care as much about how she dresses, puts her hair up usually, doesn't wear as much makeup or any at all. It's easy in this space and in this world for a character like Sarah to say "My favorite food is Mexican food." And then Sarah's double could be like, "I don't like Mexican food." It's almost like she was saying it to spite Sarah. And that comes in as part of the movie and part of the humor of it all. But yeah, at the end of the day, Karen's the one who's actually delivering the lines and being subtle, but not too subtle so that they feel the same is such a hard space to hit. So hats off to her and also having to learn all the dialogue that she did.

It's one thing to learn a big monologue. It's another thing to learn one side of the dialogue and then go back in and learn the other side and not have those wires get crossed. It's way more challenging than people realize. I'm not good at memorizing dialogue, period, but the second you don't have somebody else's dialogue to go off of, where they could give you a line and then you read your line next and then they read their line and you read your line — there's like a ping pong to it. When you're the one just ping ponging to yourself, that's a completely different animal. So Karen's way better at that than I would ever be.

The scene you're talking about with the Mexican food was one of my favorite scenes in the movie. It's their introduction to each other, and you see Sarah sizing up her clone. It's a very uncomfortable scene, because it's almost like she's threatened by this perfect version of herself. What made you think of drawing on those sorts of insecure internal conversations?

We all feel that way. I feel like we all have those moments, whether it's with somebody we look up to, somebody that we work with, or even people that we don't like, but we see why other people like them. I do think that there's an element of humanity in everything I do, despite the fact that it feels removed emotionally. I think this just says a lot about who I am as a person and why maybe my style is this way whereas other people feel like it's so crazy. This feels super normal to me.

My sister talks to me all the time about how for a while I was being like, "I don't know, it's like, everything's so stylized. The dialogue's so different than anybody talks." My sister's very adamant, immediately said, "Riley, you talk exactly like that. Like, you are the characters in your movie."

So I think that this space feels comfortable for me, but I get why it feels a little alien to other people. But then having that emotional beat still be something that everyone can relate to, despite the fact that it's in this world that may feel a little uncomfortable to you. That's interesting to me, and that's where my movies tend to live.