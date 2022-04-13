Candy Trailer: Jessica Biel Becomes An Axe-Wielding Housewife

At first, Candy Montgomery (Biel) isn't so different from all the other unassuming housewives of her Texan suburbs: she has two kids, a happy husband, and a nice house. She even has some sway with the other women of the town — enough that she can befriend outsider Betty Gore (played by "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey) and welcome her into the fold. But none of this is enough for Candy, who craves more and starts reaching for it. When her attempt to better her life causes everything to unravel, she comes to find herself at the center of a murder investigation. We don't get to see Biel wield her axe in the trailer, but Candy is certainly a woman coming apart at the seams, which will only get more dire as the investigation into Betty's murder begins.

The five-episode series will trace the events leading up to the murder, the trial, and the eventual fallout. Here's the synopsis, per Hulu:

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right — good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions — but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

"Candy" marks Jessica Biels' first return to TV, since starring in "The Sinner," though she did produce last year's Freeform thriller, "Cruel Summer." Once again teaming up with Michelle Purple, her collaborator on both prior projects, Biel also serves as a producer for this series.

The Candy Montgomery story has become quite the hot commodity in Hollywood, and while Hulu certainly has time on their side (with a release planned for next month) they aren't the only streaming service retelling the story of Betty Gore's murder. HBO Max is also making a miniseries, with Elizabeth Olsen ("Wandavision") set to star as Montgomery, and Lily Rabe ("American Horror Story") attached to play Gore. Both shows are inspired by the book "Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs" by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom and on "Candy," Atkinson and Bloom also serve as consulting directors.

"Candy" hails from three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (known for her work on "Mad Men" and "The Act"), with Nick Antosca ("The Act") and Alex Hedlund set to executive produce. The five-night event is directed by Michael Uppendahl ("Fargo," "American Crime Story: Impeachment"). Along with Lynskey and Biel, the series also stars Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

"Candy" premieres on Hulu on May 9, 2022.