The Morning Watch: White Men Can't Jump 30th Anniversary Special, Building The World Of Halo & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, watch a little 30th anniversary reunion and retrospective for the sports comedy "White Men Can't Jump" with stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Plus, see how the world of the "Halo" TV series on Paramount+ was created. And finally, listen as "Ambulance" star Jake Gyllenhaal looks back at some of his most memorable performances, from "City Slickers" to "Brokeback Mountain" and much more.
Looking back at White Men Can't Jump after 30 years
First up, ESPN put together 30th anniversary for the 1992 sports comedy "White Men Can't Jump," which is in the midst of a remake. The film from director Ron Shelton follows Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as a pair of hustling, street basketball players who team up to make some quick cash. In this 10-minute tease (via Hulu) for the full 34-minute special, Shelton, Harrelson, and Snipes share some memories from the movie, including preparing to play some real ball and much more. The full special can be found on ESPN+ on Hulu.
Building the world of Halo with director Roel Reiné
Next, the "Halo" TV series on Paramount+ is a few episodes into what will hopefully be the first of several seasons. If you're wondering how the world of the Xbox video game came together, this new featurette finds director Roel Reiné walking you through the process of creating the show's universe, conceptualizing scenes from script to storyboards, and more details from behind the scenes.
Jake Gyllenhaal takes a look back at his career
Finally, Vanity Fair brought in Jake Gyllenhaal to take a look back at some of the memorable roles in his career. The actor starts with a recollection of his early role as Billy Crystal's son in "City Slickers" before stopping by his breakthrough turn in "Donnie Darko." Then he hits some big milestones, including "Brokeback Mountain" and "Zodiac," before pleasing the fans with some discussion on "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Then he rounds things off with chatter about his new movie "Ambulance," directed by Michael Bay. Enjoy!