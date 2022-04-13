The Morning Watch: White Men Can't Jump 30th Anniversary Special, Building The World Of Halo & More

In this edition, watch a little 30th anniversary reunion and retrospective for the sports comedy "White Men Can't Jump" with stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Plus, see how the world of the "Halo" TV series on Paramount+ was created. And finally, listen as "Ambulance" star Jake Gyllenhaal looks back at some of his most memorable performances, from "City Slickers" to "Brokeback Mountain" and much more.