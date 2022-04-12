Jessica Henwick And Hugo Weaving To Star In Kitty Green's Social Thriller The Royal Hotel

Jessica Henwick dabbled in Dornish whip-fighting on "Game of Thrones," mastered the art of sword-fighting for Marvel's "Iron Fist," and survived a trip through "The Matrix Resurrections," but now she faces her toughest challenge yet — backpacking through Australia! It may not sound as flashy as her kickass action moments in prior roles, but if it gets Henwick back onscreen, who can complain? Variety reports that the actress has joined the cast of "The Royal Hotel," an upcoming social thriller from "The Assistant" director Kitty Green that follows two friends backpacking in Australia. Furthermore, she'll be joined by "The Matrix" franchise veteran Hugo Weaving.

This marks yet another exciting role for Henwick. Though she may be best known for her roles in "Game of Thrones" and the Marvel TV universe, Henwick has been very in-demand, racking up roles left and right. Last year, she starred as Bugs in "The Matrix Resurrections," after turning down a return to the MCU to work with Lana Wachowski. She dove even deeper into the realm of sci-fi as the lead of "Blade Runner: Black Lotus," starring as the mysterious female replicant Elle. Coming up, Henwick will soon be seen in two Netflix thrillers, "The Gray Man" and "Knives Out 2," both slated to arrive later this year.