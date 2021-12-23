The Real Reason Jessica Henwick Turned Down A Role In Shang-Chi

"If I did ['Shang-Chi'], I would effectively be putting Colleen to bed," Henwick told The Hollywood Reporter. "It wasn't the main factor, but it definitely came up in conversation." Though Netflix series "Iron Fist" was not particularly well-received, Henwick's character was yet another fan-favorite who made a strong impression throughout the show's two-season run. Henwick clearly has a lot of affection for the character. "I love Colleen. She changed my life," she says, but she's still not sure Colleen will make any more Marvel appearances.

Henwick points out that another alum of a Marvel Netflix series, Charlie Cox, knew years ahead of time about a planned appearance he made in an MCU title this year. "I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans for Colleen," she concluded. Henwick's return to the MCU may not be in the cards, but her commitment to the character is admirable, and she has plenty of other projects to look forward to. In addition to "The Matrix Resurrections," which will surely continue to stay in the conversation, Henwick will also appear in "Knives Out 2" and the animated series "Blade Runner: Black Lotus."

"The Matrix Resurrections" is currently in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.