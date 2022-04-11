Peacock Orders Casper The Friendly Ghost Live-Action Series

A certain adorable and friendly ghost is getting his own live-action series.

According to Variety, "Casper" is currently in development over at Peacock. The Harvey Comics character and animated TV personality made the leap (float?) to a feature film in 1995, featuring the voice of Malachi Pearson and the physical form of a young Devon Sawa. In director Brad Silberling's film, a young girl (Christina Ricci) moves into a haunted mansion with her widowed father (Bill Pullman), a paranormal therapist who is trying to contact his late wife. I was a little past the target age when that came out, but from what I know of it, it wasn't exactly the lightest fare, as our own BJ Colangelo wrote recently. It will be interesting to see how dark this series goes, if it happens.

The series will reportedly come from writer and executive producer Kai Yu Wu ("The Ghost Bride"), while UCP and DreamWorks Animation are co-producing. Variety describes the series as a "horror/adventure" show that's also a coming-of-age story. What that means in terms of who is coming of age, I'm not sure. Apparently a new family comes to the town of Eternal Falls, and our friendly ghost realizes he's part of a century-long mystery involving "dark secrets."