SNL: Jake Gyllenhaal Mediates A Workplace Dispute With Chucky The Murder-Doll

"Chucky, I understand when your feelings get hurt, your first reaction is violence," Gyllenhaal says quite calmly, as the camera cuts to show the adorable, murderous doll repeatedly stabbing him in the leg. At this point in the skit, you may find yourself wondering, "Hey ... could this work as a full-length series?" Sure, it sounds crazy, but this wouldn't be the first time a silly skit birthed some incredible TV. Hear me out: back in 1988 when the Good Guy doll first arrived, Chucky attached himself to a six-year-old Andy Barclay. In his TV series, "Chucky," he's upgraded himself to whispering darkness in the ear of teenager Jake Webber, a bullied kid weighed down by trauma.

Now consider this — what if Chucky makes the next big leap and becomes the companion of an adult, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Just think of the havoc these two could wreak! As we all know, Gyllenhaal's greatest performance to date was the unhinged lyrical cryptid, Mr. Music, and his work in the Chucky sketch is just further proof that the kookier this guy gets to be, the better. With Chucky by his side (and Janet in the corner making the whole office smell like tuna), Gyllenhaal's HR rep would lose his sanity in a matter of minutes and unleash untold chaos upon the world. And who wouldn't wanna watch that?

Or better yet, we could take these agents of chaos and toss them into TV's current favorite office building, over at Lumon. The world of "Severance" would welcome them with open arms! But until the rest of the world catches onto this genius premise, the best we can do is keep revisiting the tumultuous tale of Gyllenhaal and Chucky's SNL adventure.