Senior Year Trailer: Rebel Wilson Wants Her Prom Queen Crown

Back in 2002 —a time that was stamped with NSYNC and "Clueless" posters — Stephanie (Wilson) was the most popular girl in school. She had checked almost all the '90s It-Girl boxes by becoming captain of the cheerleading squad and dating the quarterback. All she had left was to win her prom queen crown, but before she could get everything she ever dreamed of, fate stepped in to tear it away. And by fate, I mean some really bad coordination: a cheerleading accident gone wrong leads Stephanie to topple off the top of the squad pyramid and wind up in a coma. When she finally wakes, 20 years have passed. The logical next step is probably hiring a very good therapist to help her adjust to adult life and move on — but let's be honest, Stephanie isn't really an adult, is she? She may present as 37, but she still had the mind and priorities of an 18-year-old. So what does she think is her next big step? Becoming prom queen, of course!

Get ready for some "13 Going On 30" adjacent hijinks as this teen stuck in an adult body learns some big life lessons and wanders into ridiculous situations. While going from 2002 to 2022, means she's missing a lot of cultural knowledge, the trailer hints that Stephanie will do her best to adapt to her new high school reality, in a desperate attempt to win popularity. Best of all, it doesn't look like "Senior Year" is primed to harp on kids these days. The fact that Gen-Zers are more accepting and don't have the same version of popularity that '90s teen movies hammered into Stephanie's head is heralded as a positive and will probably go a long way in helping Stephanie accept her new life.

"Senior Year" arrives to Netflix on May 13, 2022. Here's the synopsis, per Netflix:

After a cheerleader (Rebel Wilson) falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.