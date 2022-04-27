Jurassic World Dominion Footage Reaction: Chris Pratt Is On A Daring Dino Rescue Mission [CinemaCon 2022]

The new footage kicks off with Maisie Lockwood, the clone girl from "Fallen Kingdom," chopping firewood in a wintry landscape. We then see that Owen's beloved raptor Blue has had a baby, a baby Blue, if you will. This is something we had seen in the previous trailer. Unfortunately, things go wrong in a hurry as Blue's baby is captured by hunters. Things continue to go south as Blue bites Pratt's Owen, who promises to get the baby dino back. We then see BD Wong's Henry Wu who says, "We've made a terrible mistake," marking a pretty big change of heart from when we last saw him.

Owen ramps up a bike and Howard's Claire puts a metal pole between some vehicles before a raptor that's chasing them runs into it. They then get to the good stuff as they recruit Sam Neill's Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler. Owen then says, "I made a promise we would bring her home," with Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm quipping, "You made a promise to a dinosaur?" Owen simply replies, "Yeah, why?"

Another shot that appears to be of the original trio standing next to each other sees them with their arms out in front of them, much in the same way that Owen holds his arm out toward Blue or the other raptors in the first "Jurassic World." Another moment sees Owen believing he's out of danger with his back against some glass, but we can see a huge dinosaur coming up towards him. The dino's huge head crashes through the glass and launches him forward into a control room of some kind.

We then hear some voiceover that says, "What is that?" and Alan responds with, "The biggest carnivore the world has ever seen." It's likely his talking about the giganotosaurus we've seen hyped up in other footage. There's one shot of a winged dinosaur flying over a cityscape. Another moment sees multiple large dinosaurs in a big public plaza, and one of them decides to chow down on some poor guy who's riding a Segway. To wrap things up, we get a shot of a bunch of raptors being let out of cages in a mysterious facility, with a bunch of guys drawing weapons on them. The footage overall seemed big, action-packed, and crowd-pleasing.

Here is the official synopsis for "Jurassic World: Dominion:"

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

"Jurassic World Dominion" hits theaters on June 10, 2022.