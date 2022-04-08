Chris Pratt Talks Alaskan Nets Documentary; Watch A New Clip [Exclusive]

Good Deed Entertainment has not only provided us an exclusive extended clip from the forthcoming documentary "Alaskan Nets," but they've also let us have a short Q&A with the moving documentary's executive producer Chris Pratt of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" fame. Yes, that Chris Pratt. The superstar spent much of his youth in Alaska and recognized the story's importance, and it's always wonderful when someone of his caliber puts his weight behind a project with a social impact like this one.

The winner of the Audience Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, "Alaskan Nets" hails from director Jeff Harasimowicz and tells the story of one Alaskan community's love of basketball and how that love rallies them together as the Metlakatla Chiefs try for their first championship in three decades. The doc is available on digital and VOD release today!

Here is the official synopsis: