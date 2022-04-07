Whoopi Goldberg Will Play The 'Scary' God Of Birds In Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys Series

The latest Neil Gaiman book adaptation has a new cast member. Today Amazon Studios announced that the upcoming series "Anansi Boys" has cast Academy Award-and Emmy-winner Whoopi Goldberg ("The View," "Star Trek: Picard") as the Bird Woman. Not only that, but we have more casting news for some of the main roles in the series, including the gods from the World Before Time. The series is currently shooting in Scotland, and will premiere on Prime Video.

The series will be six episodes long and stars Malachi Kirby in the lead roles of Fat Charlie and Spider, his brother. The story is set in London in the present day, but will visit Florida, the Caribbean, and the World Before Time. (Do not get this confused with "The Land Before Time," which features adorable dinosaurs.)

Bird Woman is described as the "embodiment of birds," including the dangerous ones. Anansi, who is the father of Fat Charlie and Spider, did something to her that upset her long ago, and now she wants revenge. Anansi is the Trickster God of stories and will be played by Delroy Lindo. In the "American Gods" series, another Gaiman adaptation that aired on Starz, the role was played by Orlando Jones.