Swimming With Sharks Showrunner Kathleen Robertson On The Show's Relentless Pacing [Interview]

You wrote some amazing and really juicy characters for women here. And I'd love to hear your thoughts on how everything switched from the original story, the original film, because of having two female characters.

Yeah, the original film was much more about a younger man trying to take down or become this older man. And that component didn't interest me, that sort of "All About Eve," another woman trying to take down another woman. I certainly didn't want to tell that story. If anything, I feel like it's a bit of a weird love story between these two women. And I think that, if anything, Lou sees her mother in Joyce and, if anything, wants to sort of be in service to her and help her succeed. So it's really more about that dynamic: Another woman seeing another woman and their friendship and their relationship is more about them almost seeing themselves in one another than it is about ... it's not a revenge story. It's not that.



This is really fast-paced and I know originally this was written for Quibi, but it sort of cuts all the fat out. Everything is juicy. So I'd just love to hear your thoughts about reworking it for this.

It was super challenging. But it's funny you say that, because I actually felt like in the editing process, there was elements of that format. When I wrote it for Quibi, it was 19 episodes. It was 19 10-minute episodes. And the thing about that format was that there was always had to be, every 10 minutes it was like, "Holy s***. Holy s***. Holy s***." So the show really does feel like all of the fat's been cut away and it's just kind of like a freight train just going, which has definitely informed my writing since then. When I'm working on things now I'm kind of like, "Oh yeah, we need those things to hit every so often." Because it does really keep you kind of engaged.

Do you want to keep doing short, quick things like this?

Well, I definitely feel like this format really works for ... I don't know. I have two boys. My husband and I watch a lot of stuff and we always are looking for those things at the end of the day where it's just like, "I want to be entertained. I want something interesting. I want to be dropped into a world that I don't maybe know a lot about and I want to just get to it and get to it quick." So there is something about that that's appealing to me and, knock on wood, I'm hoping we're going to be able to continue this and keep going and do some more seasons of this. So that's the goal.

"Swimming with Sharks" also stars Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler, and Gerardo Celasco. You can stream all six episodes on The Roku Channel beginning April 15, 2022.